“One Night Only” Cast Hosts Private Soirée in Palm Desert

Ahead of their Las Vegas–themed show at the McCallum Theatre, cast members and producers of One Night Only gathered with sponsors and media at the Hal and Diane Gershowitz residence for a glamorous soirée. With acclaimed pianist Billy Stritch at the ivories, Broadway veteran cast members serenaded the intimate crowd, which included One Night Only founder Michael Childers and Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center director and CEO John Thoreson. In addition to fêting the production’s important support of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, guests sang “Happy Birthday” to host Diane and her daughter, who happened to be celebrating on this special day.