“One Night Only” Cast Hosts Private Soirée in Palm Desert

Before their big show at the McCallum Theatre, cast members and producers of the annual benefit concert gathered for an intimate pre-party.

One Night Only cast, with showrunner Michael Childers at the center.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LANI GARFIELD AND DAVID CROTTY

Ahead of their Las Vegas–themed show at the McCallum Theatre, cast members and producers of One Night Only gathered with sponsors and media at the Hal and Diane Gershowitz residence for a glamorous soirée. With acclaimed pianist Billy Stritch at the ivories, Broadway veteran cast members serenaded the intimate crowd, which included One Night Only founder Michael Childers and Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center director and CEO John Thoreson. In addition to fêting the production’s important support of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, guests sang “Happy Birthday” to host Diane and her daughter, who happened to be celebrating on this special day.

James Snyder, Stephanie Powers, Terri Ketover, Michael Childers, and Barbara Fromm. 

Valerie Pettiford. 

Barbara Boxer and Jennifer Leigh Warren. 

Debby Boone and Klea Blackhurst. 

John and Cheryl Thoreson. 

David Zippel, Terri Ketover, Debby Boone, and Michael Johnston.

Hal Gershowitz.

Diane Gershowitz and her birthday cake.

Seth Sikes and Nicholas King with Billy Stritch at the piano.

Johnny Krupp and Steve Tobin.

Scott Coulter, Michael Childers, and Peter Daut.