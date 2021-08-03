What’s on Tap?

Craft beer enthusiasts will be treated to Coachella Valley brews among the 35 breweries participating in the ninth annual Craft Beer Weekend on Aug. 6-8 at the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs.

The actual event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Amigo Room, but guests can also purchase pourings from the participating breweries while supplies last the entire weekend in the same room. The Amigo Room is open noon to 11 p.m. all three days. During the Aug. 7 event, guests can stay longer and hang out by the pool, says Charlie Jane, marketing and program lead at the Ace Hotel.

Among the local brewers are Las Palmas in downtown Palm Springs, Desert Beer Co. in Palm Desert, 29 Brews from Spotlight 29 Casino, and Joshua Tree Brewing, which is making its first appearance.

“We have some special releases that are really hard to find out here in the valley,” says John Hardin, food and beverage manager at the Ace Hotel and Swim Club. “It's not just about the event; it's about being here the whole weekend and tasting some of the rare beers.”

“Beside the Craft Beer Festival,” Hardin adds, “We have 22 taps all the timesin the Amigo Room. We're featuring a lot of different brews year round from all over. Our taps are constantly rotating to offer new specialties. It's never just one brew that's staying around; we're always trying new things.”