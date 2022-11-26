Close your eyes and imagine it: The rich smell of an apple tart baking in your grandma’s kitchen. The sticky-fingered fun of crisp churros at a fair. The char of a marshmallow that got a little too toasted over an open flame. Good desserts sate a sweet tooth. Great desserts stir up sweet nostalgia.

With all that home cooking during the holidays, we’re treating ourselves to a fancy finishing touch on the town. In these kitchens, dessert is no afterthought but rather an occasion in itself, pairing premium ingredients with the culinary exactitude required of a perfect meal cap.

Decadent Date

Jillian’s, Palm Desert

“My sous-chef, Jorge Barajas, is a date farmer,” says Jillian’s chef and owner Jay Trubee, who’s worked alongside Barajas for over three decades — 28 years at this fine dining destination, named after Trubee’s eldest daughter, and even before that at another restaurant in La Quinta. “He grows all of the dates we use. They’re as local as they can be.” This holiday favorite is a spin on English sticky pudding, made with Medjool dates and basted for the last 20 minutes with whiskey-spiked butterscotch sauce, then dished up with vanilla gelato. “It’s so stinkin’ good, it’ll make you cry,” Trubee promises. jilliansfinedining.com

Croissant Bread Pudding

Sweet Basil, Palm Desert

Chef and owner Sally Hill developed her take on the English dessert while working as a sous-chef in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “My chef there asked me to come up with a dessert for 400 guests attending a black-tie event. However, the event was to be held in the pasture, on a ranch, so it would need to be elegant and easy to transport and serve,” she recalls. “After many days of research and test-runs, I came up with warm croissant bread pudding with salted caramel sauce.” Hill prepares it at her El Paseo eatery with cranberries, pistachios, and a whisper of vanilla. sweetbasilpd.com