Dive Right In

“This is a total dive” is a compliment in the mouths of those who recognize dive bars’ fabulous je ne sais quoi that turns a so-so evening into “Vegas baby” without emptying your pockets. These neighborhood spots offer a genuine experience where you’re likely to see some familiar faces. It’s where locals and hospitality workers go after the touristy places shut down. These dive bars are all about the drink and the fun, no finery required. No pretentiousness or posing here — you can be your authentic self.

Here are a few suggested dive bars to get you started. Got a fave dive already in mind? We welcome your feedback on expanding this list.

PALM SPRINGS

Tryst

Open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, Tryst is the ideal spot to drink your way through giant Jenga, darts, pinball, or air hockey while selecting your favorite songs on the jukebox. Only snacks are available here, so make sure you eat beforehand. While it is on the periphery of LGBT nightlife haven on Arenas Road, Tryst is neither gay nor straight; they have open arms for everyone over 21, and drinks are reasonably priced. The inside is smoke-free, but they do have an old fashioned cigarette machine for outdoor smoke breaks. You never know what local stars (think innovative chefs and crowd-favorite musicians) might end up here on any given night. There’s plenty of parking in back.

188 S Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-832-6046; Facebook page.

Crazy Mel’s Burgers

This unassuming downtown joint slings bargain burgers and booze six days a week (closed Tuesdays) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The bar is a small half-horseshoe, but it’s still a great place to grab a beer and a nosh — the french fries are outstanding. It’s also got a laid-back, unadorned patio that’s great for day drinking and people-watching. No games to play, but they do have jello shots. Free parking is behind the Rowan complex, about a two-block walk.

166 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-656-7563; Facebook page.