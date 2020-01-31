Forever Eames

To understand why Charles and Ray Eames have such a pronounced imprint on midcentury design, consider the classic philosophy question: What is the essence of a chair? If we could ask Plato, via Socrates, he would give the simplest answer: a form with four legs and a back for one person to sit.

To understand the foundation of the Eameses’ work in the simplest terms is to know they questioned whether a chair needed four legs — and then investigated. They built three-legged prototypes, found they were prone to toppling, and moved on. But their rigorous evaluation of its core function, integral to their design process, led to a better chair.

Hindsight shows it led to improvements in design, in general.

