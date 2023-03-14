Fashion Week Divas Gathered for an Early Runway Show

Summer Colony Living hosted a fashion show Feb. 22 ahead of Fashion Week El Paseo.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH
Fashion Week El Paseo 2023 Divas spent an afternoon enjoying the wealth of fashion, nibbles, and fun on El Paseo as they were treated to a progressive shopping party hosted by the Shops on El Paseo. Divas were welcomed at Summer Colony Living by storeowner Debra Carrington to for a Champagne meet and greet.
Grayse then hosted a trend and fashion presentation helmed by Palm Springs Life fashion director Susan Stein and Grayse manager Susan Stauber. After luscious luncheon bites from Molé, The Shops on El Paseo’s new Mexican restaurant, Divas moved on to Margaux and Connie Roberson for more stylish surprises, lots of camaraderie, and great shopping.
Cheryl Mittry and Donna Malouf
Carol Latham
Jennifer Stout
Bill Lewis
Susan Stein and Debra Carrington
Select ensembles from the fashion show.
Theresa Maggio and Norma Casteneda
Kathy Pagano and Maral Nigolian
Paula Reyes and Julie Ramirez
Jan Ray and Donna Malouf