Fashion Week Divas Gathered for an Early Runway Show

El Paseo boutique Summer Colony Living put on an exclusive showcase.

Site Staff Social Scene

Summer Colony Living hosted a fashion show Feb. 22 ahead of Fashion Week El Paseo. 
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH

Fashion Week El Paseo 2023 Divas spent an afternoon enjoying the wealth of fashion, nibbles, and fun on El Paseo as they were treated to a progressive shopping party hosted by the Shops on El Paseo. Divas were welcomed at Summer Colony Living by storeowner Debra Carrington to for a Champagne meet and greet.

Grayse then hosted a trend and fashion presentation helmed by Palm Springs Life fashion director Susan Stein and Grayse manager Susan Stauber. After luscious luncheon bites from Molé, The Shops on El Paseo’s new Mexican restaurant, Divas moved on to Margaux and Connie Roberson for more stylish surprises, lots of camaraderie, and great shopping.

Image

Cheryl Mittry and Donna Malouf

Image

Carol Latham

Image

Jennifer Stout

Image

Bill Lewis

Image

Susan Stein and Debra Carrington

Image
Image
Image

Select ensembles from the fashion show.

Image

Theresa Maggio and Norma Casteneda

Image

Kathy Pagano and Maral Nigolian

Image

Paula Reyes and Julie Ramirez

Image

Jan Ray and Donna Malouf

READ NEXT: You can stay at the iconic, restored Arthur Elrod estate.