Fashion Week Divas Gathered for an Early Runway Show

Fashion Week El Paseo 2023 Divas spent an afternoon enjoying the wealth of fashion, nibbles, and fun on El Paseo as they were treated to a progressive shopping party hosted by the Shops on El Paseo. Divas were welcomed at Summer Colony Living by storeowner Debra Carrington to for a Champagne meet and greet.

Grayse then hosted a trend and fashion presentation helmed by Palm Springs Life fashion director Susan Stein and Grayse manager Susan Stauber. After luscious luncheon bites from Molé, The Shops on El Paseo’s new Mexican restaurant, Divas moved on to Margaux and Connie Roberson for more stylish surprises, lots of camaraderie, and great shopping.