Fern Canyon: The Trail Less Traveled

Maybe we were selfish: My partner, Edgar, and I wanted a desert oasis to ourselves — a cool, peaceful spot out of cell phone range where we could hear the birds and critters and take in the splendor of the Indian Canyons. The most popular trails were out of the question.

We parked at the Trading Post, but rather than follow the well-trodden Palm Canyon route to the world’s largest palm oasis, we walked through the overflow parking lot to the trailhead for Fern Canyon. This lesser-known route promised everything we wanted: a good workout, jaw-dropping views, and a peaceful oasis to relax in the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. We were rewarded with a bounty of natural beauty kissed by mesmerizing light.

But it was no easy walk in the park.

Fern Canyon is a remote, moderately challenging, 4.3-mile, out-and-back route covering a variety of terrain — sandy washes, rocky ascents, and stretches of firm ground in between — that average hikers like Edgar and me complete in roughly two hours.

The first leg of the trail leads into a wash, which we followed until we saw a sign pointing the way up — a steep, not insignificant climb toward a ridge (a 600-foot elevation gain) filled with barrel cactuses, creosote, brittlebush, and cholla. (We suggest using hiking sticks, especially for the return descent.) Here, about a mile into the hike, the views of Palm Canyon and the San Jacinto Mountains stopped us in our tracks.

Then the trail drops into another wash that leads through a narrow canyon to a small oasis with palms, ferns, and other water-loving plants. We found the only shady spot on our journey ­— a resting spot among the fallen palm fronds. If the maidenhair ferns were weeping, it was because the area was bone dry when we hiked the trail, only a few days before a heavy rain. We’ll return this month for a look at the verdant ferns. Nevertheless, it was easy to see why the Cahuilla people valued palm oases like this one: Access to water, game, and edible plants added to the shade and cooler temps.

By this point, we had a good accounting of flora and fauna. In addition to any number of lizards and crawling critters on and around the trail, we saw a red-tailed hawk circling for prey, a phainopepla nibbling on desert mistletoe, and bighorn sheep in the distance.

The plant life was robust. We spotted several varieties of cactus, including an abundance of red barrel and hedgehog, as well as creosote, cheesebush, desert sage, and catclaw. These and other plants and shrubs provided a reliable food source for the indigenous Cahuilla. For instance, beavertail cactus is plentiful and desirable for its sweet fruit in early summer. Likewise, the buds of the barrel cactus, found on the rocky slopes, ripen from April through June; Cahuilla women would use a pair of short sticks to pluck and drop the buds into a basket to be eaten or dried for storage, according to Temalpakh, a book of Cahuilla knowledge and usage of plants.