Four Restaurant-Quality Cocktails to Make at Home

We love a night on the town as much as anyone. But we also love the idea of being impeccable hosts, and that often requires a little know-how around a cocktail shaker. Who better to turn to for a few bartending tips than the folks who run the mixology classes during Modernism Week? Here, Josh Valdez, lead bartender at Seymour’s — the speakeasy concealed behind a heavy curtain at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse in Palm Springs — presents four recipes to ramp up your repertoire at home.

Immortal Rose

2 ounces Vodka

½ ounce Campari

½ ounce Lime juice

1 ¼ ounces Fresh-pressed blood orange juice

½ ounce Rose syrup

3 drops Cardamom bitters

1 Tea rosebud, for garnish

Spritz Rose water, to finish

Directions

Shake vodka, Campari, juices, syrup, and bitters with ice and fine-strain into a martini glass. Garnish with tea rosebud and spritz with rose water.

Drink local: Joshua Tree Distilling

Based in the Morongo Basin, this distiller sources inspiration from the landscape and donate a percentage of revenue to nonprofits. Offerings include Black Hole Vodka, Lost Horse Whiskey, and Giant Rock Gin.