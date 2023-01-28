These Cocktails Were Made Famous by Classic Movies

Life imitates art, the saying goes, even when it comes to our cocktails.

When we spot a favorite fictional character ordering an adult beverage, we often follow suit. Think James Bond and the Vesper Martini or Carrie Bradshaw and crew with their oversized Cosmopolitans. Even cocktails dating back to the midcentury era and beyond have enjoyed a boost from 15 minutes of fame.

“Absolutely, that influences what people ask for,” says Paul O’Halloran, owner of Paul Bar/Food in Palm Springs and a longtime bartender whose resume includes Mesa Grill and Bar Centrale in New York.

“I’ll never forget watching Mad Men, and in this one episode, they were drinking Stingers. I thought, ‘Oh, I bet this week people are going to start ordering them. And, sure enough, people were suddenly ordering Stingers.”

Here, we present four vintage drinks you’ve seen on screen worth sampling the next time you imbibe.