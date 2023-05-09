Fun Signature Cocktails for Your Wedding or Event

What better way to start the party than with a signature drink? You could opt for the classics, sure. A dirty martini. A plain old margarita. But a great bartender or catering company will work with you to develop a personalized recipe that suits your personality and your palate, whether you lean fruity, spicy, or classically sweet.

Cameron Alsup, a bartender at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club’s Amigo Room and the owner of That’s the Spirit, a local cocktail catering company, says weddings and events are a chance for those in the beverage business to showcase their talent on a grand scale.

“I want to make sure that wherever we’re making them on property, we’re still producing quality, balanced cocktails,” Alsup says. “We want to make sure we’re accommodating them in true form and coming up with creative syrups, creative salts — just making sure that everything is visually appealing, tastes well, and still has that craft cocktail essence.”

Alsup and his wife, Erica Sanchez, conceptualized the Picante Amante for the Amigo Room — a spicy, mezcal-based pick-me-up with prickly pear that is so popular at the hotel, it’s a regular request for weddings.

“It’s a Oaxacan dream. It’s a poolside vibe. It’s just vivacious [and] visually fun,” Alsup says.

Re-create the Picante Amante and other drinks for your big day using one of these recipes provided by the cocktail pros.

Tropicali

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

1½ ounces Cruzan Mango Rum

1 barspoon Réal mango purée infused syrup

½ ounce Monin pure cane sugar syrup

¾ ounce lime juice

½ ounce Cruzan Black Strap Rum

Shake the mango rum, syrups, and lime juice and strain into a rocks glass. Float Cruzan Black Strap Rum on top, and add a mint crown, lime wheel, and dried mango slice for garnish.