Fun Signature Cocktails for Your Wedding or Event

The Tropicali pairs rum with mango and lime.
PHOTO COURTESY OMNI RANCHO LAS PALMAS RESORT & SPA
What better way to start the party than with a signature drink? You could opt for the classics, sure. A dirty martini. A plain old margarita. But a great bartender or catering company will work with you to develop a personalized recipe that suits your personality and your palate, whether you lean fruity, spicy, or classically sweet.
Cameron Alsup, a bartender at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club’s Amigo Room and the owner of That’s the Spirit, a local cocktail catering company, says weddings and events are a chance for those in the beverage business to showcase their talent on a grand scale.
“I want to make sure that wherever we’re making them on property, we’re still producing quality, balanced cocktails,” Alsup says. “We want to make sure we’re accommodating them in true form and coming up with creative syrups, creative salts — just making sure that everything is visually appealing, tastes well, and still has that craft cocktail essence.”
Alsup and his wife, Erica Sanchez, conceptualized the Picante Amante for the Amigo Room — a spicy, mezcal-based pick-me-up with prickly pear that is so popular at the hotel, it’s a regular request for weddings.
“It’s a Oaxacan dream. It’s a poolside vibe. It’s just vivacious [and] visually fun,” Alsup says.
Re-create the Picante Amante and other drinks for your big day using one of these recipes provided by the cocktail pros.
Tropicali
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
- 1½ ounces Cruzan Mango Rum
- 1 barspoon Réal mango purée infused syrup
- ½ ounce Monin pure cane sugar syrup
- ¾ ounce lime juice
- ½ ounce Cruzan Black Strap Rum
Shake the mango rum, syrups, and lime juice and strain into a rocks glass. Float Cruzan Black Strap Rum on top, and add a mint crown, lime wheel, and dried mango slice for garnish.
The Picante Amante from Ace Hotel & Swim Club's Amigo Room bar.
PHOTO BY ETHAN GULLEY, COURTESY ACE HOTEL & SWIM CLUB
Picante Amante
Amigo Room at Ace Hotel & Swim Club
- 1½ ounces spicy tequila
- ½ ounce mezcal
- ¾ ounce prickly pear cordial*
- 1 ounce lime juice
Add ingredients to a tin, shake, and double strain into a rocks glass with a salt rim.
*Prickly Pear Cordial
- 1 quart sugar
- 3.5 cups prickly pear juice
- 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup minced ginger root
Add prickly pear juice, lime juice, and sugar to a pot over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves and the syrup is almost to a boil. Add minced ginger and turn off the heat; steep for 10 minutes. Strain the mixture into a container and refrigerate for up to three weeks.
The Lavender 75 puts a floral spin on a classic French 75.
PHOTO COURTESY F10 CREATIVE
Lavender 75
F10 Creative
- 1 ounce Empress 1908 Gin
- ¼–½ ounce lavender simple syrup*
- ½ ounce lemon juice
Shake and strain into a flute or coupe. Top with Champagne or cava (avoid prosecco because it adds sweetness to the cocktail). Add a lemon twist for garnish.
*Lavender Simple Syrup
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon of lavender flowers
Bring the mixture to a boil. Let simmer for one minute, then remove from heat and steep for 30 minutes before cooling.