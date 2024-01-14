Highlights From the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards

The 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts, Entertainment Tonight, and Oak View Group, kicked off the 2024 film festival with a flash (of paparazzi cameras, that is). Stars, sponsors, and guests mingled over wine and cocktails before host Mary Hart began the awards presentation. Honorees included Billie Eilish and Finneas, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Giamatti, and the cast and crew of Killers of the Flower Moon. New chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi spoke about the festival’s impact, and immediate past chairman Harold Matzner enjoyed the show from the front row.