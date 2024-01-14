Highlights From the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Colman Domingo, Nachhattar Singh Chandi, and Raj Kahlon.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY PRESLEY ANN, FRAZER HARRISON, VIVIEN KILLILEA, EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES FOR PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM SOCIETY
The 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts, Entertainment Tonight, and Oak View Group, kicked off the 2024 film festival with a flash (of paparazzi cameras, that is). Stars, sponsors, and guests mingled over wine and cocktails before host Mary Hart began the awards presentation. Honorees included Billie Eilish and Finneas, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Giamatti, and the cast and crew of Killers of the Flower Moon. New chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi spoke about the festival’s impact, and immediate past chairman Harold Matzner enjoyed the show from the front row.
A full house at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
Billie Eilish, Greta Gerwig, and Finneas.
Margot Robbie and Yancey Red Corn.
Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy.
Jeffrey Wright, Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein, and Cord Jefferson.
Martin Scorsese accepts the Vanguard Award on alongside the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon.