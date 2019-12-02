Living the Homesteader Life

I’ve been building and renovating homes in the High Desert for a long time, including my most recent effort, Homestead Modern. But until recently, I was the proverbial cobbler without shoes — never having lived in any of my projects.

That changed a little over two years ago when I stumbled upon one of the humblest — and most forlorn — homestead cabins imaginable. But, as they say, it had good bones. Better yet, it sat in one of the most spectacular locations I’d ever laid eyes on.

I come by my interests in deserts and homesteader properties organically. My dad’s parents were part of a homestead program in a High Desert community near Palmdale. They grew pears on acreage they acquired through a government homestead program until the Depression threw them out of business.