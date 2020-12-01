Sugar and Spice

What is horchata, anyway?

It depends where you ask. There are variations on the creamy drink across Latin America. It was originally made from dried and ground tiger nuts, then combined with water and sugar to create something similar to rice pudding. However, folks today are most familiar with the milky Mexican rendition that’s made from rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar.

Smoothie: Juice It Up!

Who says horchata isn’t healthy? Get a vitamin-and-fiber-packed take on the drink with a blend of non-fat yogurt, almond milk, dates, cinnamon, banana, and nutrient-dense chia seeds at this juice bar with locations in Rancho Mirage and La Quinta. juiceitup.com