How Can I Restore My Healthy Skin?

For all practical purposes, your skin functions as a barrier to protect your body from harmful things in the outside world. Skin also regulates body temperature and allows you to feel sensations such as warmth, cold, pressure, itching, and pain. We ask a lot of the body’s largest organ every day — not to mention the sizable expectations we have about our appearance. Which begs the question: What is healthy skin and how does one achieve it?

“When we talk about healthy skin, two of the most important things are tone and texture,” says Dr. Timothy Jochen, a dermatologist with Contour Dermatology, which has offices in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and La Quinta. Is skin smooth and soft to the touch? Does it have texture problems? The pores and tiny hairs on the surface of skin will always result in a slightly irregular surface, which is perfectly natural. Unhealthy skin, however, has no uniform texture and could be marred by acne, scars, bumps, or premature signs of aging such as wrinkles. In some complexions, pigmentation problems may arise.

A healthy diet lays the foundation for healthy, clear skin. “If you’re eating plenty of antioxidants and proteins,” Jochen says, “these will nourish your skin to keep the tissue healthy and support the body’s production of collagen.”

Getting the proper amount of sleep also promotes the cause, as will finding ways to manage your stress. Smoking, meanwhile, adversely affects collagen and elastin, proteins that help keep skin plump and firm.