How Spa Treatments With Arnica Flower Benefit Your Health

There is a subtle but important difference between I’d love a day at the spa and I desperately need a spa day. The latter is your body’s way of telling you enough is enough: “Let’s massage this out, shall we?”

At Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, arnica — a small but mighty flowering plant — comes to the rescue of aching guests. Whether suffering from muscle and joint pain, inflammation, a sports injury, or ongoing strain, this trending ingredient asserts a natural healer with an ability to boost the effectiveness of your selected treatment’s services. The nagging discomforts that can trigger a spa date are the very tensions that arnica targets.

A perennial herb belonging to the same family as asters and sunflowers, arnica is rooted in the folk remedies of Germany and grows wild across the highlands of Europe. The essential oil yielded from the flower has supported medicinal purposes — from treating bruises, wounds, and sprains to easing arthritis pain and swelling — dating back to the 1500s.

Sprightly in its summer bloom, arnica is sometimes called “the mountain daisy.” Its blossoms brighten the high alpine meadows, where thousands of yellow petals and domed golden centers sway in the breeze.

“Arnica montana is the one we use,” Spa Director Daniel Spencer says of the variety most lauded for its anti-inflammatory nature. “When arnica works in combination with different oils, we see compounded benefits. Oil blends reach deeper into the tissue to provide better results.”