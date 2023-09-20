Greater Palm Springs Spas Offer Treatments With Real Health Benefits

Before categorizing a spa day as a mere — but desirable — indulgence, it’s worth exploring how body and facial treatments may complement one’s quest for wellness. Yes, there will be pampering and most definitely relaxation, but often, along the way, real health gains can be achieved as well.

The ancient tradition of “taking the waters,” especially geothermally warmed waters bubbling up from the Earth’s core, has been proven to impart minerals that deliver health benefits. Historically, entire towns have sprouted up around naturally occurring springs — which, of course, is exactly what happened in Greater Palm Springs.

Recently, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians opened The Spa at Séc-he, their much-anticipated health and wellness complex that sits atop the tribe’s ancient hot spring located in downtown Palm Springs.

Visitors are encouraged to luxuriate in one of 22 private, mineral-rich hot water baths that are drawn fresh for each soak. Tribal members have known for centuries that the silky soft water — chock-full of healing minerals such as magnesium, sodium, and sulfate and emerging from a reservoir 8,000 feet below ground level — helps ease muscle tension and joint aches. The soothing waters also address skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema.

“Some hot springs are good for joints, others prove beneficial for skin, but the [mineral] blend found here helps both, and that’s what really makes it unique,” explains director of spa Daniel Spencer. “In addition to the health benefits and simple luxuriousness of the experience, there’s also the richness of taking part in a tradition that’s been handed down for generations.”

The menu at The Spa at Séc-he also offers a wide selection of healing and rejuvenating treatments. There’s all manner of massages, body scrubs, wraps, and facials incorporating techniques and details designed to achieve specific wellness goals. Perhaps a stint in their cryotherapy chamber is in order, or a spell in the eucalyptus steam room, or either of two halotherapy salt caves. Many thoughtful amenities create an immersive wellness experience.

Those keen on pairing their spa experience with active programming may consider a stay at Sensei Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage. Offering the first “six-star” wellness experience in the area, the luxury resort tailors its recommendations for spa treatments to pair with guests’ chosen activities while staying at the property.