How to Navigate Restaurant Week

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week signals the time to go to those restaurants that you’ve been meaning to try but hesitated because they seemed a bit pricey.
From May 31 through June 9, Restaurant Week offers deals no higher than $49 (not including tax and gratuity) and sometimes massive bargains at $29 per person. We’ve compiled a list of Palm Springs restaurants and other desert cities that have been on our wish list for ages, but we just haven’t had the coin to spare. So we’re breaking open the piggy bank, and we’re ready to enjoy some of the best dining experiences the valley has to offer.
• See related story: Babe’s Bar-Be-Que and Brewery adds pizzazz to its menu in time for Restaurant Week.
May 31: Le Vallauris
Not only is the food French and fabulous, the patio is one of the most romantic spots to dine al fresco in Palm Springs. For $49 you get four choices of appetizer, entree, and dessert. Vegetarian option available.
June 1: Daniel’s Table
Middle Eastern flavors, farm-to-table, featuring duck and bison in Cathedral City. The a la carte wine bar adds to the fun. $49 per person with a vegetarian option. Add $30 per person for wine pairings with each course.
June 2: Two Bunch Palms
Famously known as Al Capone’s getaway before he was put away, it’s now known for its chill vibe. The Desert Hot Springs spa restaurant is heart-healthy, delicious and the grounds are so peaceful you’re sure to find your zen. Of the available options, the taco is duck, the Caesar is grilled, and the lasagne is vegan. $39
June 3: Sullivan’s Steakhouse
This national restaurant with a location in Palm Desert also offers a poultry and a fish option along with your choice of two steaks, so vegetarians should sit this one out. There are four diverse appetizers from which to choose, one of them the classic wedge salad, and two desserts to ponder. $49 per person.
June 4: The Cliffhouse
Tucked into … well, a cliff, this La Quinta restaurant is swathed in nature’s grandeur and punctuated by dining options as good as the view. Four choices each of appetizers and desserts, and five for the entree, alas nothing for vegetarians. $39 per person.
June 5: Catalan
Along with a different culture and language, Catalonians also have flavors that distinguish them from the rest of Spain. The folks behind Catalan call it Spanish fusion. Taste for yourself in Rancho Mirage with three appetizer and two dessert choices bookending the six options for mains that include poultry, seafood, lamb and paella. $39 per person.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CLIFFHOUSE
Sugar-Spiced Salmon is a customer favorite.
June 6: Workshop Kitchen and Bar
The 2015 James Beard Award–winning restaurant for best restaurant design features “a market-driven menu comprised of seasonal food highlights harvested from local farms.” Choose from seven appetizers, six entrees, and three desserts at this Palm Springs restaurant. They bypassed a vegetarian option and went straight for vegan. $49 per person.
June 7: Cuistot
This modern take on French cuisine offers three dining options: lunch for $29 per person and two dinner menus for $39 and $49, the latter offering duck, and branzino in Palm Desert. For dinner, vegetarians should opt for the $39 menu for the tagliatelle pasta with chanterelles.
June 8: Jake’s
The winner of OpenTable’s Diner’s Choice Award in 2017 and 2018, Jake’s was also named in their best 100 al fresco restaurants in America for 2016-2017. Starters range at this Palm Springs restaurant from watermelon gazpacho to lobster mac and cheese, mains from scallops to filet, with chicken, ribs, and salmon choices. Dessert included. $29 per person.
June 9: Vicky’s of Santa Fe
Packing the bar, the dining rooms, and piano room since 1989 in Indian Wells, it’s your last chance to dine at this valley favorite before they close for the summer. The menu features four choices of appetizers, five entrees (ribs, scallops and lamb, oh my!) and two desserts. An extra $18 will get you a bottle of Silver Ridge cabernet, chardonnay or pinot noir. $29 per person.
Looking for something else? Check the site: visitgreaterpalmsprings.com.