How to Navigate Restaurant Week

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week signals the time to go to those restaurants that you’ve been meaning to try but hesitated because they seemed a bit pricey.

From May 31 through June 9, Restaurant Week offers deals no higher than $49 (not including tax and gratuity) and sometimes massive bargains at $29 per person. We’ve compiled a list of Palm Springs restaurants and other desert cities that have been on our wish list for ages, but we just haven’t had the coin to spare. So we’re breaking open the piggy bank, and we’re ready to enjoy some of the best dining experiences the valley has to offer.

May 31: Le Vallauris

Not only is the food French and fabulous, the patio is one of the most romantic spots to dine al fresco in Palm Springs. For $49 you get four choices of appetizer, entree, and dessert. Vegetarian option available.

levallauris.com

June 1: Daniel’s Table

Middle Eastern flavors, farm-to-table, featuring duck and bison in Cathedral City. The a la carte wine bar adds to the fun. $49 per person with a vegetarian option. Add $30 per person for wine pairings with each course.

cathedralcityfinedining.com

June 2: Two Bunch Palms

Famously known as Al Capone’s getaway before he was put away, it’s now known for its chill vibe. The Desert Hot Springs spa restaurant is heart-healthy, delicious and the grounds are so peaceful you’re sure to find your zen. Of the available options, the taco is duck, the Caesar is grilled, and the lasagne is vegan. $39

twobunchpalms.com

June 3: Sullivan’s Steakhouse

This national restaurant with a location in Palm Desert also offers a poultry and a fish option along with your choice of two steaks, so vegetarians should sit this one out. There are four diverse appetizers from which to choose, one of them the classic wedge salad, and two desserts to ponder. $49 per person.

sullivanssteakhouse.com/palm-desert