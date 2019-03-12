“We wanted our look to be like a Tuscan, upscale farmhouse but with a Los Angeles, Chicago, or New York vibe,” says chef and owner Claudio Marfia.

In the dining room, imported Italian, natural stone walls; reclaimed farmhouse wood on the floors and entryway ceiling; made-to-order comfy red chairs, and red and white linens on wood tables. Overhead: shiny, oversized air ducts give the restaurant an industrial feel below the piano-wire taut, pattern of steel cables crisscrossing the high ceilings. It’s a remarkable effect.

The same design continues into the bar’s dining area, to your left, but the wood flooring has been replaced with tiles that catch and reflect the warmth of the crackling fireplace. The ambiance is enhanced by lighting that is not dark, and not bright. Like in the fairy tale, it is just right.