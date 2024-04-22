Inland Empire Community Foundation Empowers the Arts in the Coachella Valley

Civic leaders in the throes of tough budget decisions seldom prioritize funding to arts and culture organizations. It’s too bad, because in tough times, the arts prove time and again that investment returns in a big way: strengthening economies and revitalizing communities.

A grant from the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) — through its Fund for a Creative IE — recently enabled three Inland Empire arts councils to participate in Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), an economic and social impact study organized by Americans For the Arts that analyzes the nation’s nonprofit arts and culture industry.