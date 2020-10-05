One of the Boys

In 2010, Joe Mantello was getting ready to direct the Jon Robin Baitz play, Other Desert Cities, which takes place in Palm Springs about a family with differing political views and a long-held family secret.

“I had never been to Palm Springs, so I came out here just as kind of a research trip and drove around a little bit. And that was the first time and I loved it,” Mantello recalls.

You get the idea where this is going. Five years later, Mantello heard from friends who lived in Palm Springs. “It was just a happy accident. A friend emailed me and said, ‘I don’t know if you were ever thinking of moving to Palm Springs, but I just found your house’. And so he sent me photos and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a really amazing house’. And through a whole series of events, months later, we ended up coming out here.”

That’s one reason why Mantello is in Palm Springs right now, celebrating his latest directorial effort, The Boys in the Band, streaming on Netflix since Sept. 30. The film culminates the revival of the 1968 original written by Mart Crowley (who passed away in March following a heart attack but does appear in the film) that was first celebrated on Broadway with the play in 2018 featuring an all-gay cast led by Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory). The same cast appears in the film as well.

Mantello was working on another Broadway revival, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? with Laurie Metcalf (who played Parson’s mom on The Big Bang Theory) when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. Initially, he and his partner, Paul Marlow, remained at their Long Island house. But when it was determined that live theater was not going to be returning any time soon, they headed west.

Mantello chats with Palm Springs Life about The Boys in the Band.