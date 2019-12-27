Crafty Duo

It’s been open for a few months, but Las Palmas, the new onsite brewery and “natural” wine bar, has yet to have their Palm Springs grand opening. Owned and operated by good friends, Rey Romero and Sam Gill, they’re pretty laid back. “The first night we ever opened,” Gill says. “Rey and I, were were just, ‘Oh, let’s try this wine,’ and we’re sitting in the front, and Crystal (Reihl, from The HeyDay) came in and then a bunch of other people came in.”

They have been open since.

The duo met in San Francisco where Romero was bartending, and Gill was managing the Cervecería bar and brewery. They struck up a friendship, and eventually Gill moved on to learning and creating craft beers, while Romero focused on management.

“I ended up becoming the general manager of one of their new locations,” Gill relates, “and was able to see one of their latest projects being turned from a completely gutted laundromat into a tasting room for their house made beers. I incorporated the natural wine into it as well. I was running the show there and seeing everything behind the scenes. While I was doing all that, Sam left that company to go work for a mutual friend’s company called the Black Sands, and that’s where he was practicing more of the craft [of brewing].”