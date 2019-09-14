Reconstructing The Hamburger

When they met through friends seven years ago, they had no idea they would quit their successful careers to travel a new path together. But after they got engaged in 2016, they quit the rat race, Brad sold his shares in his business, and they moved to their favorite place, Palm Springs. They settled in, looked at each other and said, “What’s next?”

On a visit home, Crystal’s father was showing them his new flat-top grill when Brad recalled a cooking technique he’d always wanted to try from his culinary-school past. “When he made [the burgers],” Crystal says, “everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so good!’” They looked at each other and had an “aha” moment.

“We started cooking for friends and family, honing recipes and things like that. And we signed a lease for a brick and mortar, here in town.” Brad relates. And then, as sometimes happens, a wrench was thrown into the plan. “The building got sold out from under us. We didn’t know what to do next. We had this idea; we were eager to get going, and we just felt like we were getting blocked.”

Crystal picks up the story from there, “We lived off Alejo and Indian Canyon, so we would walk over to Village Fest all the time, constantly trying to figure it out, and there it was right there, in front of us.”

“It feels like a blessing in disguise, now,” continues Brad. “It forced Crystal and me, in a new town, to get out and meet people. We had no choice but to engage with the community, and it kind of feels good.”

• READ NEXT: Where to find the best burger in the desert. Best of the Best 2019.