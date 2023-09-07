Local Doctor Shares Expertise on Derma Fillers and Thread Lifts

Can derma fillers assist in achieving a more youthful appearance?

The major structural components of the face are skin, muscle, fat, and bone. As we age, volume loss in any of these structures contributes to visible signs of aging. Bone loss in the face can lead to loss of high cheek bones and jawline. Facial muscles also decrease in volume with age. Elasticity, deflation, and loss of facial fat further accentuate signs of aging. Finally, the skin stretches and loses collagen and elasticity. Dermal fillers can help address deep under-eye circles, lift of soft tissue cheek, volumize lips, smoothing of nasolabial and marionette folds, and rejuvenate the hands. Most dermal fillers used are comprised of hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in our skin, that plays a major role in hydrating and volumizing our skin. Although fillers cannot solve all the problems of aging skin, including sagging and volume loss, they are a great option to lessen signs of aging. Call for a free consultation to evaluate what is right for you.

What can I expect from a thread lift?

As we mature, signs of aging can be very visible in our mid-face area. Silhouette InstaLift®, a type of thread face lift, may provide an effective, less-invasive option for women and men seeking to restore a youthful appearance. Silhouette InstaLift® is the only nonsurgical rejuvenating procedure that uses advanced Micro-Suspension Technology™, and is the first absorbable suture that is FDA-cleared. Silhouette InstaLift® is a treatment unlike any other. The Micro Suspension Technology™ is comprised of micro cones that are placed in the deepest layer of mid-facial skin. It delivers an immediate lift and gradually restores lost facial volume of the mid face by activating your own natural collagen production for a more youthful appearance that improves over time. The sutures and cones are made from poly lacticco- glycolic acid (PLGA), a well-known biomedical copolymer that is biocompatible and biodegradable. The procedure takes under an hour, and InstaLift also has minimal downtime with most signs of treatment dissipating within 24 to 48 hours. Patients can resume their normal activities and enjoy an instant lift in the cheeks while adding volume over time for long lasting results. Call for a free consultation with our thread lift expert.