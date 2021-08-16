Anniversary Gift

In honor of Lulu California Bistro, the Palm Springs restaurant is making a gift of $10,000 to DAP Health (formerly Desert AIDS Project), and inviting the community to join in.

On Aug. 21-22, anyone who gives $100 or more to DAP Health to help celebrate Lulu’s 10th anniversary gets their own present...a $15 gift card for the restaurant. Gifts to DAP Health can be made by visiting their website, https://daphealth.salsalabs.org/lulus10thbirthday/index.html

"The Keller family and their businesses' long-time, generous support of DAP Health has enabled our organization to expand in such a way that we now provide comprehensive care for more than 10,000 individuals,” says David Brinkman, DAP Health CEO.

Through their support of DAP Health’s annual Dining Out for Life and many other contributions over the years, Lulu and Acqua California Bistros have given more than $400,000 to the organization.

When Lulu opened 10 years ago, it transformed the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Arenas Road into a dining destination. From its lively outdoor terrace seating, to its climate controlled patio, festive bar, bustling dining room and party-perfect mezzanine, Lulu has become a Palm Springs gathering place.

“The party has continued nearly every day since Lulu opened its doors,” says Lulu founder Jerry Keller. “We couldn’t have done this without the support of our loyal guests and of course, our dedicated and committed staff who make the magic happen. Lulu’s promise is to provide great food, drinks and service in the safest way possible, and today, more than ever, our top priority is everyone’s safety in our restaurant.”

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Lulu will also serve free cotton candy to every table all day on Aug. 21-22.

Visit lulupalmsprings.com

• READ NEXT: Discover Who Our Readers Voted for in Best of the Best 2021.