Out of the Crate

Karyn Mannix, of karyn mannix contemporary, has been intrigued with Maria Eugenia Casuso’s artwork since she first heard Casuso’s story from David Perry when they were both working art fairs. “For years I’ve been trying to get a peek at it,” she exclaims. “I had seen images, but when I saw it, it was even better than it was in photographs. I always wanted to show it, especially in Palm Springs.”

This year, during this weekend’s Art Palm Springs, she will get that opportunity. Art Palm Springs will bring together a diverse group of 70 galleries, Feb. 13-17, hailing from Asia, Europe, North and South America with an emphasis on American Art, particularly 20th century paintings at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Perry is married to Casuso’s nephew and godson, Alfredo Casuso. “We were very close when I grew up in Caracas,” Alfredo recalls. They were so close that the family isn’t sure if his first word was “Mama” or “Mimi,” his childhood nickname for her.