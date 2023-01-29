Palm Springs Art Conservationist Mark Leonard Makes Masterpieces of His Own

A blank 48-by-48-inch panel hangs on a wall in Mark Leonard’s studio. It portends six or seven months of work, though he has yet to decide what to do with it. For the past couple of years, he has been painting with an orb motif, which he says began looking more mysterious over time to the point that he considers the later ones “slightly scary.” Looking at pictures of Frank Stella sculptures inspires a fresh twist.

“He did these big stars and then ‘punctured’ them,” Leonard says. “That’s what I’m going to do next: puncture the orbs and see where that leads.”

After choosing an art profession in 1972, Leonard devoted almost five decades to thousands of “old” paintings. During freshman orientation at Ohio’s Oberlin College, he stepped into a room where Bach music played and saw “a guy in a turtleneck sweater” amid paintings on easels.

“That’s the life for me,” he recollects thinking. This led him to prepare for a career doing what that guy was doing: restoring art.

Leonard — who grew up in Pennsylvania, where his father was a timpanist for the Pittsburgh Symphony and his mother taught fifth grade — pursued studio art, art history, and chemistry at Oberlin. (The college had a conservation department serving Midwest museums.) He subsequently earned two graduate degrees — in art history and in art conservation — from New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts.

At NYU, he concentrated on restoring paintings, which served him well as an intern at The Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was assigned Rembrandt’s Aristotle with a Bust of Homer.

“John Brealey [chair of painting conservation at The Met and adjunct professor at NYU] believed you don’t train people to restore a Rembrandt by giving them paintings from grandma’s attic,” Leonard explains, though he adds that Brealey executed the cleaning because in that stage “if you make a mistake, it’s irreversible.”