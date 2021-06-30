Mark V. Sofonio, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Months of seclusion has led to unfortunate weight gain for some. “We’re calling it the COVID-15 because everybody seems to have gained 10 to 15 pounds!” Luckily, the Sofonio Plastic Surgery Center offers several solutions to the problem. Patients can decide to have liposuction performed or opt instead for the body contouring and fat reducing technologies of either Vanquish or CoolSculpting. Either way, swimsuit season won’t seem quite so daunting.

As the largest provider of Allergan products in the desert — including Botox and Juvederm — the practice is consistently ranked a top few hundred filler injector out of 40,000 providers in the country. There are currently six companies distributing fillers and neurotoxins in the global marketplace and the Sofonio Plastic Surgery Center is proud to avail patients to all of them. After all, facial masks won’t be a thing forever. Dr. Sofonio is already seeing an uptick in requests for these procedures and products. “There are more choices now. More products available at all different price points including entry level.”

Forever committed to embracing the changing nature of his chosen specialty, Dr. Sofonio has seamlessly folded many of the truly remarkable non-operative procedures available today into his practice. But he remains, first and foremost, a surgeon. Widely published and having lectured extensively, Dr. Sofonio is recognized as one of the top plastic surgeons in the country. Consistently named one of the top doctors in the Coachella Valley each year, he and his team of professionals have met the challenges presented by the pandemic and effectively overcome them.

