Meet the 2024 Women Who Lead Honorees

To lead is to serve. That message was clear in our interviews with the three outstanding local leaders who will be honored this month at Palm Springs Life’s annual Women Who Lead luncheon. The collective vernacular throughout these conversations emphasized themes of empathy, sacrifice, and support of diverse populations. Though each woman serves a different slice of the community pie, she does so with humility and a demonstrated desire to fulfill the needs of others.

“When you are offered a leadership position, it’s a gift you don’t take for granted,” says Debbie Espinosa, president and CEO of FIND Food Bank and this year’s Nonprofit Leader. Her fellow honorees — Business Leader Liz Ostoich and Rising Star Luisa Heredia — echo the sentiment.

Their leadership commitments are highly personal, and compassion guides their paths. Ego and pride pushed aside, they credit their staff, team, or colleagues for enabling their accomplishments and the ability to make a major impact in the communities of the Coachella Valley.

The 2024 Women Who Lead embody innovation, creativity, strength, and perseverance. Throughout their careers, many have told them they could never achieve their goals and were crazy to try. In spite of the obstacles, each one tried — perhaps tried again — and succeeded.

Their hearts for service also inspire. Through these women, we witness the power to transform what moves us into moving the needle and making a difference.

The Women Who Lead luncheon, presented by SBEMP Attorneys, takes place May 23 at The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. For more information and to secure your seat, visit palmspringslife.com/women-who-lead.