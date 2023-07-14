Meet the First SoCal Doctor to Perform a Robotic Weight-Loss Surgery

Given the popularity of robotic surgery today, it’s hard to believe skeptics once existed. Fortunately, for both his patients and the greater medical community, weight-loss specialist Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao was never one of the skeptics. He saw robotics as the way of the future and performed the very first robotic bariatric procedure in Southern California 12 years ago.

An unwavering belief

As an early forward-thinking adopter of the renowned da Vinci robotic surgical system, Bhasker-Rao — known to patients as Dr. Bobby — had the courage of his convictions. He trailblazed a path many surgeons now eagerly follow. “I embraced robotics early on because I was convinced the technology would provide better outcomes for my patients. It’s been very gratifying to be proven right,” says Dr. Bobby, who will soon celebrate 20 years of practice in the Valley.

Today he serves as a key opinion leader and educator in the realm of da Vinci robot assisted surgeries. Surgeons come from near and far to observe him in the operating room or he travels to other hospitals to train them in person. There’s an implicit acknowledgement that robotically assisted bariatric surgeries benefit both patient and surgeon.

Since surgeons remain seated while operating, they are able to see with greater clarity and to perform bariatric procedures they never would have attempted laparoscopically. A less tired surgeon is a more effective one and — as is the case with Dr. Bobby — one more inclined to take on complex revisional procedures.