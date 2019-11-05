Music as Medicine

Health, wellness, and cannabis all vie for attention on the latest album for Grammy- and Oscar-winner Melissa Etheridge, aptly titled The Medicine Show, which was released in April. There’s also other timely subjects that touch upon such things as the opioid crisis, the bravery exhibited by the survivors of the Parkland school shootings, and even national anxiety.

That’s deep. But it’s all so real.

Like Etheridge in conversation. The acclaimed singer, who takes the stage at McCallum Theatre Nov. 14 with her concert, also titled The Medicine Show, says she’s inspired to perform in the desert and looks forward to giving the valley a timely show to remember.

“When I started writing the album it was right around the election of 2016 and I was questioning everything and feeling vulnerable,” Etheridge says. “I started writing from my own personal thoughts of what I saw happening around me. That’s where the songs started coming from.”

When she began looking at the endeavor as a whole and took it on the road, she decided to dub it The Medicine Show for a very good reason.

“I realized it is a medicine show because back in the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s, it’s where you found music and rock ’n’ roll and country music – it was in medicine shows,” Etheridge says. “The person would be coming through town and be selling snake oil. A remedy. You’d get some good music and the whole town would turn out for it. So I said, ‘Yeah, that’s what we’re doing.’ I’m trying to make people look up from the crazy time we’re living in and sing the songs you know and love.”

That’s easy to do with Etheridge. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album in 1988 went certified double platinum and songs like “Bring Me Some Water” and “Ain’t It Heavy” enchanted Grammy voters. Her fourth album, Yes I Am, went nuclear, thanks to the mega hits, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”