Where to CAMP Out at Modernism Week

Modernism Week’s CAMP (“Community And Meeting Place”) will provide a central hub for Modernism Week from February 14 – 23. CAMP is located at 575 N. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs (just across the street from the Palm Canyon Theater).

CAMP will include an information desk, a box office, a café and bar by Cheeky’s, a shop by Modernism Week’s merchandise and branding partner Destination PSP, a theater and many interactive sponsor booths, including a demonstration kitchen in the Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery booth. Entrance into CAMP is free and open to the public daily from Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CAMP is also the ‘terminal’ for departures and returns for Modernism Week’s Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tours.

• READ NEXT: Discover How Southern California Gave Birth to the Cool at Modernism Week Symposium.

In the Ferguson space, attendees will be able to approach kitchen design in an unexpected way. JennAir, a luxury kitchen appliance brand within Whirlpool Corporation, will feature their Rise and Noir design expressions in the Ferguson demonstration kitchen. Also on display will be design solutions from Brizo, Signature Hardware and Park Harbor. The space will feature a special demonstration kitchen which will showcase 20 interactive cooking presentations by a variety of chefs, inlcuding many local ones. On-site fashion illustrators will offer free sketches of attendees in the Brizo space on the first and second weekends of CAMP from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14,16, 22 and 23, and from 1 – 4 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Corian Design will offer a free mobile phone charging station and will provide an area for attendees to take selfies against a custom-carved sculptural wall. Corian Design will also feature a stage where free Happy Hour concerts will be offered by the Dreamboats, a Canadian retro rock band that has appeared at Modernism Week and Modernism Week Fall Preview for several years. The free Happy Hour concerts will take place nearly every day of Modernism Week from 4 to 5:15 p.m. (excluding Feb. 14 and 17) on the Corian Design Stage.

• READ NEXT: Why The Dreamboats Are the Soundtrack to Modernism Week.

Famed furniture provider Tidelli will furnish CAMP with a new line of indoor/outdoor furniture in a retro-inspired color palette. Area rugs in CAMP are provided by Flor. Dunn-Edwards Paints will display several Shag prints and a custom mural by artist Caroline Geys and will provide professional color advisors to assist attendees in choosing the best color of paint for their projects. The Modernism Week Shop by Destination PSP features a wide range of newly created merchandise that capture the retro vibe of Modernism Week.

Plant Prefab will showcase their new LivingHome 10 accessory dwelling unit just outside of CAMP. The thoughtful design of the LivingHome 10 is Plant Prefab’s latest innovation in homebuilding technology and includes all the amenities of a home in just over 400 square feet, including a well-appointed kitchen, a full bathroom, and a bedroom that comfortably fits a queen-sized bed. The LivingHome 10 unit offers a wide selection of exterior and interior finishes, including exterior siding, flooring, ceiling, cabinetry, countertops, bath tile, smart home packages and more.

• READ NEXT: 3 Tips on How to Shop at Modernism Show & Sale.

Plant Prefab Founder and CEO Steve Glenn will present ‘Manufacturing Modernism: Behind the Scenes of Custom Prefab Homebuilding’ in the CAMP theater at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17. He will discuss how next-gen prefabrication is enabling faster, lower-cost, more sustainable production of custom, modern homes designed by world-class architects.

This year Modernism Week worked with Coachella Art to feature interactive mural panels created by students, aged 8-13. These panels are designed to be moved around by CAMP participants to make new artistic designs in the space.

Here are a few of the activities available this year at CAMP:

Concierge/Information and Box Office

A special Concierge/Information Desk and Box Office will assist customers with tickets and last-minute purchases. Staff will help attendees locate Modernism Week venues and suggest events to attend.

On-Site Design Consultations

CAMP attendees will be able to schedule 30-minute sessions with either landscape design professionals or interior designers. In these consultations offered on two days, experts will give advice and recommendations on current or future renovation projects.

Cheeky’s To Go – Central café/bar

A café and bar operated by Cheeky’s restaurant will provide a central location for guests to refresh themselves with a full bar including specialty beverages and tasty food options.

Photo-Op and Instagram contest

Palm Springs Life magazine has created a photo backdrop featuring the Jim Isermann-created cover graphic of their February 2020 issue. The Instagram contest winner will receive a package including a 2-night hotel stay, dinner for 2 at a premium restaurant, and a $500 gift card to Trina Turk.

CAMP Theater programming

A 150-seat theater will adjoin the main CAMP space and will be the location for more than 20 fascinating talks and presentations. These include:

Mod With a Twist, Feb. 15 – 23, 5 p.m. $50

These cheeky modernists bring their slightly skewed perspectives on modernism in two delightful programs each night in the CAMP Theater. Nothing is sacred when these presenters offer up their wry views on modernism. Mod With a Twist is the perfect blend of Modernism Week’s social and learning events and is a great way to learn, laugh and mingle with fellow modernists during Happy Hour.

Other entertaining presentations in the CAMP Theater include “The New Giants of Modern Architecture,” “Richard Dorman, Architect: Desert Bel Air, Salton Sea and Beyond,” “The American Garden at Midcentury,” “The Kitchen of Tomorrow: Space Age Design in the High Tech Modern Home,” “The House That Jack Built – How Frank Lloyd Wright & Japan Influenced an Australian Icon,” “Vegas Modern,” “View-Master: Keeping It Reel in 3-D for 80 Years,” and many others.

Parking near CAMP is limited. Participants are encouraged to park in the free downtown parking garage, south of CAMP on Palm Canyon Drive under the Hyatt hotel.

For more information, visit modernismweek.com.