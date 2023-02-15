MOGO Silent Disco Takes the Party to the Streets

During the pandemic shutdown, Palm Springs real estate agent James Valletti and a dozen friends from out of town were looking to get into some fun. But what’s a gaggle of guys to do when all they want to do is dance — and the bars and clubs are closed?

The consensus: Silent-disco headsets and a dance parade down the promenade. “I thought, what could be more fun than this,” recalls Valletti, who borrowed clothes and a purple wig from a wagon full of props his pals carted along. Starting at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs, they slowly did The Hustle to Arenas Road, picking up onlookers and alfresco diners along the way. “They were mesmerized by this spectacle of oddly dressed, singing and dancing fools, and they all wanted to join,” Valletti says. “I walked home that night on such a high, and I didn’t even have anything to drink.”

Convinced it would appeal to the masses, he decided to spin it into a business. MOGO (short for “Music on the Go”) Silent Disco launched in January 2022, offering weekend tours October through May that continue to gain momentum. We caught up with Valletti to hear more about this quirky parade.

So, what is “strancing”?

Strolling and dancing. That’s what we do.

What’s playing on the headsets?

When you buy a ticket, we ask for your favorite dance song. Then we create a playlist with everyone’s selection, plus a few of our own, and shuffle it during the tour. Everyone is listening to the same songs because that’s integral to the experience. Whitney Houston and ABBA are always on the tour.

And disco?

Oh, yes. I love disco. My parents met at that “Saturday Night Fever” club [2001 Odyssey Disco in Brooklyn, New York]. It’s in my blood.

What inspires your dance moves?

Working in theater in New York for many years, I was always around dancers and choreography and colorful people. I think I just picked up a few moves by watching them. I think that’s why MOGO is so fun for me — it’s like street theater.