With one of the highest concentrations of dispensaries in California, massive commercial growing, and the recent approval of cannabis consumption cafes by Palm Springs and Cathedral City, cannabis culture is establishing roots in the Coachella Valley.

In recognition of the increasing impact of cannabis culture on the valley, the Palm Springs Cultural Center presents the Palm Springs Cannabis Film Festival and Summit, April 19–22.

“Cannabis has been prohibited for 80 to 85 years. Prior to that, it was part of medicine and was in many, many pharmacies,” says festival director Paul Palodichuk. “It’s legal now in the state of California. So the question is, what do we do with it now? What do we talk to our teens about? What if we did something in the ’70s and we’re afraid of it and you’re figuring out it’s good medicine now?”