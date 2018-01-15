All chefs have their go-to tools — a beloved knife dating back to cooking school, a newfangled sous-vide machine, a perfect piece of French cookware — but the most important tools in their kitchens are, of course, the ingredients. And while chefs get paid to transform them into memorable meals, there are certain products, often local and seasonal, procured from a favorite farm or much-loved market, that the pros simply want to showcase. We talked to six Coachella Valley chefs to find out which locally grown ingredients get their juices flowing.

Wild Juniper

Stephen Wambach

Executive Chef

4 Saints and Juniper Table

at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

Wambach forages for the fragrant ingredient in the High Desert near Joshua Tree. “It’s fun to carve time out of my day to find it, and it’s also a great way to clear my head and walk outside before I start my day,” he says. In addition to using juniper for smoking and pickling, Wambach infuses it into vinegars, including one he utilizes in 4 Saints’ Baja Kampachi dish. “Juniper has a strong flavor that’s the essence of winter.”