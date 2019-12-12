Des(s)ert Swans

Ask any home baker the thing that gives them nightmares, the answer is generally “pastry.” Even the contestants on The Great British Baking Show are terrified of pastry week. One contestant on Season 7 said,“There’s a dark side to pastry, it’s the heavy metal of baking.” So, how did a soft-spoken woman from the Big Skies, Montana come to be a pre-eminent baker of light and airy pastries, elegant cakes, and rich chocolate brownies for the past 30 years in the desert?

As a young girl, Deborah Quinn assisted her mother, Rachel, in the kitchen. Rachel was a talented baker and therefore the chief cake maker for all of their big family’s (10 kids!) events. “In 1979, my parents went to Canada for a concert,” says Quinn. (Her dad is rockabilly hall-of-famer, Chan Romero, who wrote and recorded “Hippy Hippy Shake,” a teen anthem of the 1950s). “They left me behind to finish someone’s wedding cake,” Quinn says, chuckling. “That’s basically where it started.”

Quinn knew at an early age her life’s trajectory would lead to her own bakery. Although she had mad baking skills, she was also a smart cookie and knew she needed business skills. When she moved to the desert in 1989 she found a place to live, enrolled in business management at COD, and got two jobs. One was as pastry chef at the Hyatt; her second job was a side gig with a fun story.

