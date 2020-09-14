The Curious Case of Casa Chiquita

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY STEPHEN FOLLANSBEE

A shot of the house, date unknown, from the scrapbook of Merrill Middleton Follansbee, the father of Stephen Follansbee.

Follansbee carried the torch for several years before he got any traction. In the summer of 2019, he let me know there were updates. We finally met after all these years, and he took me back to the beginning of his journey.

“[My friend] sent me a link [to the article] and I looked at the house. I said, “Well, this is the house that I had taken my dad to,” Follansbee recounts. “My dad (Merrill Middleton Follansbee) and my mom (Muriel Ruth nee Stoner) were out here before he died. I knew about Follansbee Road, so I took him there. It was a dirt road at that point. It had not even been paved, and we looked at the house. We didn’t walk up into the property. He said, “Yeah, that’s the house.” And then he sort of related some history that he had.”

“After he and my mom were married in ’47, they went on a road trip. They came out to Rancho Mirage, and my grandfather and grandmother, his second wife (Lenore nee Smith), entertained them on the front porch (not original to the home) with lemonade and all that, but mom said, “They didn’t invite us in, so off we went.” My mom was kind of offended that they weren’t invited into the house, but she remembers that. So she remembers seeing it in ’47, ’48, early, before I was born. I had no idea what had transpired in the, basically, 20 years until I saw your article. I’ve sort of pursued it since then.”