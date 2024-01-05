Reset With These Wellness Offerings in Greater Palm Springs

After a busy holiday season filled with rich meals, cocktails, and parties, the new year is the perfect time for a wellness reset. The greatest wealth is health, which is also key to leading a happier and more fulfilled life. Set yourself up for success by investing in more moments of self-care this year to become the best version of yourself. From horseback riding through the desert canyons to a calming tea meditation, Greater Palm Springs has many fun and creative ways to enhance your physical and mental well-being.

Horseback Riding

Smoke Tree Stables, Palm Springs

Explore scenic trails lined with flowing water, native palm groves, and impressive rock formations on a guided horseback ride through the Indian Canyons, sacred land for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Experienced wranglers will match you to the best steed for your riding level. Join a group ride or choose a private tour with a custom route.

Fascial Stretch Therapy

La Quinta Resort & Club, La Quinta

This unique form of table-based assisted stretching targets fascia, the body’s connective tissue system that surrounds muscles, nerves, bones, and internal organs. After a 60-minute appointment, you’ll feel more relaxed with noticeable pain relief and improved mobility.

Tao Tea Meditation

Mojave Desert Skin Shield, Pioneertown

In Asia, the tea ceremony is a ritual of intention and quiet reflection. Located on 20 acres surrounded by natural beauty, Mojave Desert Skin Shield’s wellness space offers the ideal setting for a Tao Tea Meditation. During the traditional practice, you’ll sip rare teas from ancient bushes grown at high altitudes in remote parts of the world while furthering your connection to nature.