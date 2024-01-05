Reset With These Wellness Offerings in Greater Palm Springs

Horseback riding with Smoke Tree Stables.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
After a busy holiday season filled with rich meals, cocktails, and parties, the new year is the perfect time for a wellness reset. The greatest wealth is health, which is also key to leading a happier and more fulfilled life. Set yourself up for success by investing in more moments of self-care this year to become the best version of yourself. From horseback riding through the desert canyons to a calming tea meditation, Greater Palm Springs has many fun and creative ways to enhance your physical and mental well-being.
Horseback Riding
Smoke Tree Stables, Palm Springs
Explore scenic trails lined with flowing water, native palm groves, and impressive rock formations on a guided horseback ride through the Indian Canyons, sacred land for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Experienced wranglers will match you to the best steed for your riding level. Join a group ride or choose a private tour with a custom route.
Fascial Stretch Therapy
La Quinta Resort & Club, La Quinta
This unique form of table-based assisted stretching targets fascia, the body’s connective tissue system that surrounds muscles, nerves, bones, and internal organs. After a 60-minute appointment, you’ll feel more relaxed with noticeable pain relief and improved mobility.
Tao Tea Meditation
Mojave Desert Skin Shield, Pioneertown
In Asia, the tea ceremony is a ritual of intention and quiet reflection. Located on 20 acres surrounded by natural beauty, Mojave Desert Skin Shield’s wellness space offers the ideal setting for a Tao Tea Meditation. During the traditional practice, you’ll sip rare teas from ancient bushes grown at high altitudes in remote parts of the world while furthering your connection to nature.
The tea meditation at Mojave Desert Skin Shield.
PHOTO BY MAGDALENA WOSINSKA
The spa pool at Parker Palm Springs.
PHOTO COURTESY PARKER PALM SPRINGS
Nautical-Themed Spa Treatments
Parker Palm Springs, Palm Springs
The moment you step foot into the Yacht Club spa at Parker Palm Springs, you’re transported to a seaside sanctuary. Treatment rooms at the nautically themed spa are named after America’s Cup winners. For the ultimate pampering experience for two, try the Captain’s Quarters: a half-day excursion including massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, Champagne, and chocolate-covered strawberries.
IV Therapy
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Indian Wells
Feeling sluggish, dehydrated or jet-lagged? Speed up recovery with IV therapy at Kalologie Medspa, a new wellness venue at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Choose from customized formulations designed to boost hydration and replenish essential vitamins, antioxidants, nutrients, and electrolytes.
Breathwork Classes
Elements in the Desert, Rancho Mirage
Breathwork facilitator Susan Dunn provides a unique healing experience to help with injuries, trauma, and other life events. During her classes at Gather Yoga & Wellness and The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa, participants listen to music through headphones as Dunn guides them through the conscious circular breath technique to move energy and release blockages in the body.
Halotherapy
The Spa at Séc-he, Palm Springs
The state-of-the-art spa complex contains two coed salt caves, which harness the healing and cleansing properties of Himalayan salt to improve respiratory and skin conditions. Access to the rooms is included with a day pass or any treatment. After a 20- to 30-minute session, you will emerge feeling more relaxed and likely notice improved sleep as a result.
A salt room at The Spa at Séc-he.
Aerial Yoga
Tommy Bahama Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Indian Wells
Let your inner acrobat shine with an aerial yoga session, combining traditional yoga poses with an aerial hammock. Benefits include improved flexibility and balance, relief from stress and back pain, healthy blood flow, and a decreased risk of cardiovascular and heart disease.
MindSync Loungers
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, Palm Desert
A 20-minute session in the MindSync Loungers at Spa Desert Springs’ new Wellness Lounge can induce profound levels of relaxation and improved sleep. Scientifically composed music synchronizes the brain’s left and right hemispheres, lowering brain activity to calmer Alpha, Delta, and Theta states.