Recognizing Richard

Dr. Kildare, Shogun, and The Thorn Birds were some of your most defining roles. How prepared were you by the success of your work?

Shogun surprised me. It was such a huge success. Being very Japanese, I wasn’t sure the American audience would take to it like they did. And we put sushi on the map, by the way [laughs]. When I read the book, The Thorn Birds, I thought it was such a great, first-class soap opera. The cast and the director were so good, so that didn’t totally surprise me. But I am always rather surprised when things go well, even finding things on a map, and then getting there. I’m always kind of surprised.

In what ways do you feel some of those roles changed your life?

I fell in love with Japan [for Shogun]. We filmed there for more than six months. I fell in love with the art and the Japanese culture is so interesting. I’ve always been interested in spiritual things, and the Buddhist take on things interested me a lot. I’m very attracted to Buddhist statues and calligraphy.

What was about the culture and Buddhism that appealed to you? The piece of mind or …?

Yes. That was it. And the giant bronze statue of Buddha in Japan is just overwhelming in its serenity. There’s something in that, which something in me is attracted to. I’m not a regular meditator but I do meditate and find it very valuable.

In what ways did Shattered Love shift things?

Well, it was before it was published in 2003 when the miracle happened. I was about 68 when I wrote it. I thought I knew how to live life well and I thought I was going to write a philosophical kind of book. My friends and publisher said I had to make it more personal. I was hesitant about talking about being gay in it, because I knew that that was all anybody would talk about — being gay in Hollywood. But I decided I had to include it. One day, when I was in a little room in Hawaii where I was writing the book, I had the most amazing experience.

How so?

Now, there was no “angel” involved, but what it felt like was as if an angel came in and put his or her hand on my head and said, “Richard, you’ve been barking up the wrong tree here — all your self-dislike of having grown up during the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s.” That was when being gay was totally verboden. Suddenly, deep, deep within my bones, I realized that I had been lying to myself, like society had been lying to me, and that there was nothing wrong at all; nothing wrong with me.

That’s powerful.

At that moment, I was relieved, and this was after decades of self-disapproval. It was like a miracle.