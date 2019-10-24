Palm Spring Eats Roly China Fusion

It’s an unusually cool evening in Palm Springs because its newest restaurant, Roly China Fusion, is throwing a thank you party for the Facebook group Palm Springs Eats.

If you are not one of the nearly 6,000 members, Palm Spring Eats consists of foodies, home cooks, bakers and semi-pros/pros who share photos of their creations, recipes, restaurant meals and more. Admins Colin Sowa (an adventurous home cook) and Vic Yepello (a cook and master bread maker), started the page in 2012 as an offshoot of the Palm Springs Neighborhood group. They were focused on healthy cooking, but eventually the format evolved into what it is today.

Over the summer, they were lamenting over the sudden closure of Alebrije Restaurant on the north end of Palm Canyon. Many had gift certificates, and figured they were stuck with them. That’s when James Beard Foundation member and 20-year veteran chef Chad Gardner (owner of 533 Viet Fusion and catering company, Dash and a Handful) dropped in on the conversation. He was opening Roly China Fusion in the space, and get this: he offered those with Alebrije gift cards the opportunity to use them at Roly.

“They’ve been very supportive of me over the years,” Gardner explains. “So, the first people to see the restaurant, the first public, will be Palm Springs Eats.”