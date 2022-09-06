Family Ties

A New York–style delicatessen with locations in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, Sherman’s Deli and Bakery serves up generous portions of all the classics: lox platters, chopped liver, a prodigious beef-and-latke sandwich with homemade potato latkes in place of bread, and old-fashioned cheese blintzes.

Named Restaurant of the Year and voted No. 1 Sandwich in the Desert by the California State Senate and Assembly, the Supervisors of Riverside County, and the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and featured in 2017 on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, the family-owned hot spot got its start when Wisconsin native Sherman Harris moved to Palm Springs in the 1950s and began working as a line cook after serving in the Army in ﬁve major battles. By 1980, Harris had ﬁve delis of his own that had become regular hangouts for more than a few celebrities, including Frank Sinatra, Red Skelton, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and Rita Hayworth.