Brew Master

How are you different?

Our drinks are Latin inspired. We do stuff like a horchata latte with house-made horchata and two shots of espresso and a honey con canela latte that has honey and cinnamon. Our menu is continuing to grow. We just came out with orange honey syrup. We always make our syrups in house. We’re constantly trying different craft-y things to keep people interested.

What’s your favorite drink?

I’m a black coffee drinker. I’m a purist. I like single-origin coffee from one farm or from multiple farms in one country. I really like trying different coffees from around the world. As far as what I like to make, it’s hot lattes. We do latte art and people get a kick out of that.

And what’s your best seller?

Our cortadito has become a staple at the shop. It’s just two shots of espresso, an ounce of condensed milk, and six ounces of steamed milk. It’s not super hot — [but] warm enough to just sip and enjoy. People keep coming back for it.

steve recommends

My favorite restaurant here in the city of Coachella is El Pecado. I’m a vegetarian, and they have great vegetarian options, which are hard to find in a lot of Mexican restaurants. I like the calabaza tacos. They’re squash tacos with cilantro, onion, and salsa verde. They’re so dope.

