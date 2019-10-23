Coming Up Roses

Appearing at least 35 million years ago in the fossil record and growing naturally throughout North America and beyond, the rose has been prized by many civilizations around the world. For centuries, the flower served as an important ingredient in Persian traditional medicine, and archaeologists have even uncovered petrified rose wreaths in Egyptian tombs. For the ancient Greeks and Romans, roses symbolized love and beauty; the Romans filled their cities with lush rose gardens, crowned newlyweds with roses, covered banquet tables with the petals, and used the flowers as currency. Rose petals, rose water, and rose extract were also active elements in early facial masks, eye shadows, and blush. It may come as a surprise to some that the rose is even a winter delicacy for wild birds and others animals.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, as the science of beauty grew more sophisticated and the benefits of rose oil extract became more known, the product became widely available in perfumes, lotions, soaps, and creams. Today, it remains one of the most treasured and effective natural ingredients in luxury skincare and spa treatments, with the Moroccan rose extract being one of the most sought-after throughout the world.

