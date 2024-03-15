Susan Nicola, Barbara Brown, and Lori Evenson

“Taste of the Shops on El Paseo” Kicked Off Palm Desert Food & Wine

The Shops on El Paseo hosted an evening of culinary tastings and craft cocktails ahead of Palm Desert Food & Wine.

Susan Nicola, Barbara Brown, and Lori Evenson.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY GREGG FELSEN

The Shops on El Paseo hosted a progressive tasting event showcasing the vibrant flavors of select El Paseo restaurants to kick off Palm Desert Food & Wine. 

Attendees mingled over craft cocktails and food tastings at Porta Via, Kitchen 86 + Bar, and Shorebird, the newest restaurant on the street.

Palm Desert Food & Wine, March 21–24, centers around two days of Grand Tastings and includes a bevy of separately ticketed events, including dinners and demonstrations with celebrity chefs. For details and tickets, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com.

Porta Via Bistro & Bar

Porta Via. 

Sergio Rodriguez, Norma Castaneda, and Desiree Langager

Chris Fletcher, Sheila Cosco, Danielle Catalli, and Cathy Catalli

Bobbi Lampros, Candy Sunshine Glickman, Donna Marlout, Sam Leslie, and Ashan Lesslie

Toni Brown, Kathy Pyfer, and Jack Brown

Lori and Chuck Battipede

Patti Martinez, Mona Migdal, and Orchid Griffin

Russ and Lori Kennedy

Shorebird

Dorothy Graham and Kathy Maurer

Barbara Tate, Brenda Christy, and Lucy Gallegos

