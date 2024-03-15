“Taste of the Shops on El Paseo” Kicked Off Palm Desert Food & Wine

Susan Nicola, Barbara Brown, and Lori Evenson.
The Shops on El Paseo hosted a progressive tasting event showcasing the vibrant flavors of select El Paseo restaurants to kick off Palm Desert Food & Wine.
Attendees mingled over craft cocktails and food tastings at Porta Via, Kitchen 86 + Bar, and Shorebird, the newest restaurant on the street.
Palm Desert Food & Wine, March 21–24, centers around two days of Grand Tastings and includes a bevy of separately ticketed events, including dinners and demonstrations with celebrity chefs. For details and tickets, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com.
