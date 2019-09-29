A Cody Classic

The term “hidden gem” gets thrown around quite a bit in real estate circles. Yet when it comes to describing this William F. Cody-designed home at the Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage, it would be an understatement. The Ted Riback Residence was designed by Cody in 1973 and completed in 1977, making it one of his last residential commissions. Riback, a Canadian entrepreneur, was head of the Tamarisk Country Club building committee and collaborated with Cody when the architect designed the community’s clubhouse. The home, which just came on the market for $1,895,000, features soaring ceilings and expansive views from nearly every room. It sits on an almost half-acre, south-facing lot where two holes and two tees of the club’s golf course converge. “There’s a line of clerestory windows in the living room that continue into the kitchen and all face north, like in the best art studios, filling the rooms with the most perfect light without the light ever being direct,” says real estate agent Ruben Valerio of The Agency. There are also views of the San Jacinto Mountains to the west and the Santa Rosa Mountains to the south. • READ NEXT: An exquisite William F. Cody design at Eldorado Country Club.

On the exterior, stucco walls and a bronze veneer stripe meld with flat terracotta roof tiles. Many original details have been retained throughout the home’s interior, including the original kitchen and most of the bathrooms. The home’s historical pedigree is on full display beginning with the bronze veneer courtyard gates by Forms + Surfaces, a maker of architectural products that were – and still are – popular with high-end architects and designers. A Forms + Surfaces bronze veneer also adorns the perimeter of the house just below the roofline, as well as the columns on the back yard’s covered patio, and the door to the pool bathroom. The floor plan includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half-baths in over 4,800 square feet. “One of the best original details is the brown Ultrasuede-clad den/office with the original brown Edward Fields inlaid carpet,” says Valerio. “Even the vertical blinds are upholstered with brown Ultrasuede.” • READ NEXT: Desert Dreamers 7: The Architects.

The original bathrooms all make use of Corian, which was new at the time," he adds. "The shower walls are also slabs of Corian." Other original details include the beveled smoked glass mirror and orange grasscloth wallpaper in the front hall powder room; a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer that's been reconditioned, Thermador ovens and warming drawers and a Corningware/Amana secondary cooktop – all from 1977; and Formica kitchen cabinets that soar to 10 feet and retain their original bronze drawer pulls and bronze bullet hinges.