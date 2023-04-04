The Shag Store Unveils “The Incognitos”

Hundreds of Modernism Week and Shag fans attended The Shag Store release party for “The Incognitos,” a limited-edition fine art print by artist Shag, featuring the Richard Neutra–designed Kaufmann House. Guests were treated to complimentary beverages, live music by The Martini Kings, and were able to mingle with other elegantly dressed patrons. Artist Josh Agle, aka Shag, was also in attendance to greet people, personalize their prints, and sign their collectible merchandise.