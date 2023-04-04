The Shag Store Unveils “The Incognitos”

Guests admire prints at The Shag Store in February.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY PAIGE ROBBERSTAD
Hundreds of Modernism Week and Shag fans attended The Shag Store release party for “The Incognitos,” a limited-edition fine art print by artist Shag, featuring the Richard Neutra–designed Kaufmann House. Guests were treated to complimentary beverages, live music by The Martini Kings, and were able to mingle with other elegantly dressed patrons. Artist Josh Agle, aka Shag, was also in attendance to greet people, personalize their prints, and sign their collectible merchandise.
Deann and Robert H. Thompson Jr
Karen and Russell Zabel.
Josh Agle, aka Shag, signs books and bags at the debut of his print "The Incognitos."
Shag and Leigh Ann Gardner.
A group of guests that attend every Shag opening dressed as one of the prints. In this case, they are dressed as the new print: a masquerade pool party at a Richard Neutra house.
