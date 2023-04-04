 The Spa at Séc-he’s Málmal Café Offers Healthy, Local Meals

There’s plenty of excitement around the long-anticipated opening of The Spa at Séc-he, which promises to be one of the most luxurious hot springs destinations in the United States. Visitors will experience the soothing ancient healing waters of the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring as well as specialty spa treatments, a tranquility garden, fitness center, and outdoor mineral pools. But the tastiest amenity of all is the venue’s signature Málmal Café at The Spa at Séc-he.

Like the spa itself, Málmal Café focuses on wellness, blending healthful, fresh, seasonal ingredients with bold flavors, innovative recipes, and housemade everything to create a menu of good-for-you-meets-totally-delicious fare.

“We’ve come up with a menu of dishes that are tasty and healthy options,” says Executive Chef Kieran Fleming. “People are going to be surprised.”