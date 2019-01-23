GO: Finding Freedom LGBTQ Symposium, Jan. 24–26
This annual conference presented by Michael’s House considers the intersection of sexual identity and mental health. The three-day symposium at the Riviera Palm Springs requires preregistration and payment, but the keynote speech by transgender pastor Dr. Paula Stone Williams is free to the community.
GO: Southwest Arts Festival, Jan. 24–27
Travel magazine named this arts festival one of the top 100 events in North America. Browse and purchase works from more than 250 artists and watch them create right before your eyes in the picturesque setting of the sprawling Empire Polo Club grounds.
• See our profile of artist Don McPherson, who will exhibit there.
GROOVE: Bernadette Peters, Jan. 24
Peters’ name will be well-known to Broadway fans — the Sicilian-American actress and singer has starred in shows like Into the Woods and Hello, Dolly! and received seven Tony Award nominations. See her perform at the McCallum.
PHOTOGRAPH BY
ANDREW ECCLES
Bernadette Peters
GROOVE : Kenny G, Jan. 25
The Grammy winner has sold more than 75 million records, collaborated with artists from Frank Sinatra to Katy Perry, and been parodied on Spongebob Squarepants (the smooth-jazz stylings of “Kelpy G” make a regular appearance in the show). The real Kenny G brings his soprano sax to Fantasy Springs.
GO: Infinite Possibilities, Jan. 25–27
He’s appeared everywhere from the TEDx stage to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and he’s coming to the desert. Deepak Chopra leads a retreat at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, where attendees will participate in yoga and mindfulness activities and learn how to “define [their] life’s intent.”
• Read our interview with Chopra.
infinitepossibilities.chopra.com
WATCH: The Wizard of Oz, Jan. 25–27
If you’ve always dreamed of going “Over the Rainbow,” look no further than this spectacular live stage production of the 1939 classic. Your whole family can “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” to the McCallum for the show — and if the kids ask where you’re headed, just say, “We’re Off to See the Wizard.”
MOVE: Palm Springs Health Run & Fitness Expo, Jan. 26
With 10K, 5K, and 1K “fun runs,” athletes at any level can participate in this wellness-focused event. Runner registration fees range from $30 to $45, with proceeds benefiting local charities. The expo, which features more than 100 booths along with giveaways, is free.
WATCH: LunaFest Palm Springs, Jan. 26
The local branch of the women’s service organization Soroptimist International brings this women-centric short film festival to the Richards Center for the Arts. All eight films on the lineup were created by female filmmakers and feature women protagonists.
• Read our interview with one of the filmmakers.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LUNAFEST PALM SPRINGS
Filmmaker Bola Ogun will discuss her film, Are We Good Parents, after it screens at LunaFest.
WATCH: Theresa Caputo, Jan. 26
Fans of TLC’s Long Island Medium can witness the medium herself working her magic right here in the Coachella Valley at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa.
GO: Meeting of Mentors: T-34 Fly In, Jan. 26–27
A group of T-34 Mentor planes descends upon the Palm Springs Air Museum for a weekend of exhibitions, contests, and flight demos.
GROOVE: Rock the Ride, Jan. 27
For the third year in a row, Big Rock Golf & Pub at Indian Springs is hosting Rock the Ride, the official kick-off party for the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s annual Dr. George Charity Car Show. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 27, as a benefit for Desert Cancer Foundation.
GROOVE: The Golden Age of Hollywood, Jan. 27
Local nonprofit Tools for Tomorrow, which bolsters after-school arts literacy programs, recognizes Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, with this old Hollywood extravaganza at the Helene Galen Auditorium. Lucie, herself a talented actress, starred alongside Neil Diamond and Laurence Olivier in the 1980 film The Jazz Singer.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JEROEN DEWALL/BCWK
Lucie Arnaz