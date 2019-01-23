GROOVE : Kenny G, Jan. 25

The Grammy winner has sold more than 75 million records, collaborated with artists from Frank Sinatra to Katy Perry, and been parodied on Spongebob Squarepants (the smooth-jazz stylings of “Kelpy G” make a regular appearance in the show). The real Kenny G brings his soprano sax to Fantasy Springs.

fantastyspringsresort.com

GO: Infinite Possibilities, Jan. 25–27

He’s appeared everywhere from the TEDx stage to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and he’s coming to the desert. Deepak Chopra leads a retreat at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, where attendees will participate in yoga and mindfulness activities and learn how to “define [their] life’s intent.”

• Read our interview with Chopra.

infinitepossibilities.chopra.com

WATCH: The Wizard of Oz, Jan. 25–27

If you’ve always dreamed of going “Over the Rainbow,” look no further than this spectacular live stage production of the 1939 classic. Your whole family can “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” to the McCallum for the show — and if the kids ask where you’re headed, just say, “We’re Off to See the Wizard.”

mccallumtheatre.com

MOVE: Palm Springs Health Run & Fitness Expo, Jan. 26

With 10K, 5K, and 1K “fun runs,” athletes at any level can participate in this wellness-focused event. Runner registration fees range from $30 to $45, with proceeds benefiting local charities. The expo, which features more than 100 booths along with giveaways, is free.

palmspringshealthrun.com