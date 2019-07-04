Things to Do This Weekend, July 5-8

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14

The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com

WATCH: Moe Berg Documentary / THROUGH JULY 11

Moe Berg wore a mask as a major league catcher, a perfect cover for his role as a spy during World War II, as shown in this new documentary by award-winning writer-director-producer Aviva Kempner. Screenings continue throughout the weekend at Palm Desert 10 Cinemas. palmdesert.tristonecinemas.com

WATCH: RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL / THROUGH JULY 15

Called “the stage mother of all musicals,” the Desert Rose Playhouse production of Ruthless! The Musical is over-the-top camp at its very best. desertroseplayhouse.org

GROOVE: Cate Le Bon / July 5

Le Bon performs songs from her nostalgic fifth studio album — written in complete solitude in North West England’s Lake District — at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. pappyandharriets.com

GROOVE: Jethro Tull / July 5

The legendary progressive-rock band makes a stop at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio on a tour commemorating the 50th anniversary of their 1968 album This Was, home to hits including “Some Day the Sun Won’t Shine for You” and “My Sunday Feeling.” fantasyspringsresort.com

GROOVE: William Tyler / July 5

As a lead-up to the big Moreno Beach–based festival in October, Desert Daze hosts a series of intimate shows at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. This free event features folk guitarist William Tyler in the hotel’s cozy Amigo Room bar. acehotel.com

WATCH: Spring Awakening / July 5–14

Palm Canyon Theatre stages Spring Awakening – this angsty, eight-time Grammy-winning rock musical about a group of German teenagers’ explorations with relationships and sexuality. palmcanyontheatre.org