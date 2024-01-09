This Bar Near Palm Springs Serves 127 Varieties of Tequila

Tequila — that unique distilled spirit derived from the blue agave plant — is far more than just the liquor in your margarita. The process of making tequila is painstaking because agave plants must be 5 years old before they can be harvested, tequila can only be produced in certain Mexican states, and the aging process can take years. Nevertheless, it’s clear that tequila makers are doing something right, as more of it is being consumed in the United States than any prior period. Retail sales have surpassed whiskey and are currently outpaced only by vodka.

There’s a lot to learn about tequila, so we asked DJ Hanna, a bartender at Agave Caliente Tequila Bar at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, for the lowdown on the liquor and all the ways you can enjoy it at this premier tequila bar.

Take Your Pick

The Agave Caliente Tequila Bar has more than 127 types of tequilas and mezcals, all available on the rocks, neat, as a shot, or in a cocktail, so it’s easy to try something new every time you stop in. Want to start with something new? Ask for Codigo’s Tequila Rosa, a customized, rosy-hued version of the spirit. “The bartenders at Agave Caliente know how to make some great cocktails,” Hanna says, “including a specialty margarita, using that tequila, but it’s so good you can enjoy it straight up by itself.”