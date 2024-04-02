Three Date-Infused Cocktail Recipes to Try at Home

When it comes to local ingredients, few represent the Coachella Valley as well as the humble date — it grows on our palm trees, after all. The versatile fruit can take on many forms, and it packs a nutritional punch with six essential B vitamins and seven important minerals, including potassium and magnesium.

We like to drink our vitamins. So, we turned to the bartenders at three area restaurants to learn how dates can jazz up the cocktails we concoct at home. Here are their recipes.

Old Fashioned Date With Monica Bellucci

Joshua Lucas, beverage director at Kiki’s in La Quinta, re-imagined the classic Old Fashioned to pay homage to the Coachella Valley with a locally sourced date whiskey that adds a juicy and vibrant twist. Aztec chocolate bitters contribute a gritty spice with a mole undertone. A kiss (made with coconut oil and cake dye) garnishes the glass.

1 ounce Dattier JRM date whiskey

Dattier JRM date whiskey 1 ounce Jack Daniel’s bonded rye

Jack Daniel’s bonded rye ½ ounce Lazzaroni Fernet

Lazzaroni Fernet 1 bar spoon Demerara syrup

Demerara syrup 1 dash Aztec chocolate bitters

Aztec chocolate bitters Mist Orange oil

DIRECTIONS Add spirits and syrup to an Old Fashioned glass with one large ice cube. Stir until properly chilled, spritz with orange oil, and garnish with a lip print.